Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $1.19 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,935.40 or 1.00308992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.80 or 0.07068365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

