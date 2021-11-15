Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.59. 311,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $215.06. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $145.35 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

