AVEVA Group’s (AVV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,880 ($50.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,359 ($43.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 297.26. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a one year high of GBX 4,300 ($56.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,798.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,727.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider James Kidd purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

