Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

RNA stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.75. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $36.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

