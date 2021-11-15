AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $105,782.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

