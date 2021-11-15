Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AXON stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.41. 736,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,482. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

