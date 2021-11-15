B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.