B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $196.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

