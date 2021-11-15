B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 787 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $228,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Axos Financial stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

