B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.