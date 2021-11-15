B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,587 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $308.53 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.99 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

