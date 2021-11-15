B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.