Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.04. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

