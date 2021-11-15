Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 271.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

