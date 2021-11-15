Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Buys $912,600.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

