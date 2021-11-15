Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.