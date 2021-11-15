Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

