Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

