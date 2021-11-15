Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,680 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,214 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avista by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avista by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.