Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,538 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,412,244 shares of company stock worth $6,545,389 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.08 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.