Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 123.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

