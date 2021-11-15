Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,484,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.