Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.