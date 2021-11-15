Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

