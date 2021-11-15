Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,232 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $9,219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $921,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPH opened at $12.17 on Monday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

