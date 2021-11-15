Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.