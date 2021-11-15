Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

