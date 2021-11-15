Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.15. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,490. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

