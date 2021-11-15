Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 66,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. 495,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,355,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

