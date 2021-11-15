Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 77,778 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of New York Times worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

