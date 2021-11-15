Bank of America Corp DE Buys 59,717 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amcor were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amcor by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Amcor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

