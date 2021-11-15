Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of UMB Financial worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $646,106. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

