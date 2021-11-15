Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.