Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.