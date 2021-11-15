Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

