Bank of America Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $191.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.

DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

