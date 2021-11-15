Bank of America Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $191.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.
DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
