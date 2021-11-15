Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $$14.67 during midday trading on Monday. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Communications will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCMXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

