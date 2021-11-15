Barclays Increases Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 840

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 786.10 ($10.27).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 642.20 ($8.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 666.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.77. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

