Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFOR. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Thursday. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.56.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

