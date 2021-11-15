Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a SEK 51 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

STLFF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.