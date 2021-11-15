Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Raymond James

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Barings BDC stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

