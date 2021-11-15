Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.87. 26,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.