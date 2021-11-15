Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 2,723 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

