Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.08 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.32 and its 200 day moving average is $404.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

