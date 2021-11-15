Bath Savings Trust Co Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 120.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.09 and a one year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

