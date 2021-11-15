Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

