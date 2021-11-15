BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at CIBC

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. BBTV has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

