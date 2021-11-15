BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $396.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.18 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

