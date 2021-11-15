Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,473 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $57.59 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

