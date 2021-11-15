Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,557 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

