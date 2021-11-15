Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

PFG stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

